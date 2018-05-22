Man accused of sex assault on co-worker gets 12-20 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A man accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker behind a Lincoln restaurant has been given 12 to 20 years in prison.

Court records say 44-year-old Edmundo Leon Vera was sentenced Monday. He’d pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault after prosecutors reduced the charge. He also was credited for 327 days already served.

The records say Vera attacked the co-worker in the restaurant storage shed on April 14 last year after asking her whether she wanted to see inside it.

Vera’s 37-year-old brother, Ivan Leon, was sentenced in November to two years for tampering with a witness _ the woman. Police say in court records that he gave her $1,000 to ask police to drop the case against his brother.