class="post-template-default single single-post postid-357749 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Man accused of teen sex trafficking takes plea deal | KRVN Radio

Man accused of teen sex trafficking takes plea deal

BY Associated Press | January 8, 2019
Home News Regional News
Man accused of teen sex trafficking takes plea deal

Fremont, Neb. — A Nebraska man suspected of intending to make a prostitute out of a 15-year-old Iowa runaway has taken a plea deal.

The Fremont Tribune reports that 37-year-old Joe Lockett, of Omaha, pleaded no contest Monday in Dodge County District Court to sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors dropped sex trafficking and other charges in return for Lockett’s plea. His sentencing is scheduled for March 11.

Court records say sheriff’s deputies found the girl with Lockett in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Oct. 26 on the north side of Fremont.

The records say the girl later told deputies that she had sex with Lockett at a motel and that Lockett was seeking to prostitute her out to other parties for money.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments