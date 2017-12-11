Man allegedly tries to take hotel safe, gets jail instead

Lexington, Ne. — A man with a black ski mask covering the bottom of his face has had charges entered against him for allegedly attempting to take a safe from the Lexington Comfort Inn.

A customer says on Saturday afternoon, while the manager was in the back room, a man entered the hotel wearing a black ski mask and began pacing. The customer asked if they could help and the masked man said no, he would wait.

The subject followed the customer outside the office and back in. The customer says the subject then jumped the counter and tried to take the safe…and was shaking and grabbing it.

The customer asked the subject what he was doing and the manager re-entered the front area and also asked the subject what he was doing. The customer says the man jumped back over the counter and ran. The manager followed to get a description of the subject’s vehicle and called police.

Cozad Police located the vehicle westbound on I-80. Dawson County Deputy performed a felony traffic stop on a 99 Ford Ranger with the assistance of Cozad Police. The subject was arrested and transported to jail.

54 year old Christopher Albro (AL bro) of Auburn, Nebraska was arraigned Monday in Dawson County Court on charges of Attempted Theft By Taking, Value $500 OR Less and Second Degree Criminal Trespass, both 3rd Degree Misdemeanors. Albro’s bond was set at $5,000, 10%. His next court appearance, to enter a plea, is tentatively set for set for Dec. 14.

.