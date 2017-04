LINCOLN, Neb. – Deputies have arrested a driver after marijuana was found in his vehicle along Interstate 80 on the west side of Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the vehicle was pulled over just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. A Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office dog alerted deputies to the presence of drugs, and deputies say they found 164 pounds of pot in the vehicle’s compartments.

Online court records don’t yet show that the man has been formally charged.