Man arrested after shooting incident at Grand Island travel center

Grand Island, Ne. — A man is in custody after law enforcement looked into a shooting at Bosselman Travel Center south of Grand Island. On Thursday at approximately 3:04 p.m., Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Bosselman Travel Center near the Interstate-80 Interchange at Grand Island to check on the welfare of a truck driver.

After deputies arrived on scene, they located the truck associated with the truck driver, identified as 36 year old Brian Clark of Fargo, N.D.

When deputies approached the truck they heard a gunshot come from inside the cab of the truck. With assistance from the Grand Island Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol, Clark was removed from the vehicle. A handgun was seized from inside the cab of the truck.

Clark was arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail on charges of Terroristic threats (IIIA felony), use of a weapon in the commission of a felony (IE felony), and obstructing a government operation (I misdemeanor). No injuries were sustained in the incident.