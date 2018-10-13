Man arrested following disturbances at Wilsonville residence

A 27-year-old McCook man was arrested October 6th following two disturbances reported at a Wilsonville residence. Furnas County Sheriff Kurt Kapperman says his agency responded around 3:50pm that day. A man had left the residence before their arrival but, he was reported to have assaulted, choked and held a knife to the neck of a female as well as assaulted another male who was at the residence.

The Sheriff’s Office returned shortly after 8:30pm that evening after receiving a 911 call that the suspect had returned and kicked in the back door. The suspect, Nicholas Clapp, was located but, pulled away as deputies attempted to take him into custody. Clapp was arraigned in Furnas County Court on October 12th on charges of possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terroristic threats, strangulation, third degree assault, third degree assault by mutual consent, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Bond was set at 10% of $150,000 and preliminary hearing set for October 22, 2018 at 11:00 am.