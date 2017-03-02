Man arrested for alleged threats over phone

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man on Tuesday in an investigation of intimidation by phone. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man sent threatening messages through texting and was uncooperative while being placed into custody. Jacob Roeder of Lexington was arraigned in Dawson County Court on charges of Terroristic Threats, Third Degree Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest. His bond is set at 10% of $20,000. He is next set to appear on court on March 14, 2017 at 2:30pm.