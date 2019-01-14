Man arrested in Bellevue following multi-state pursuit

Omaha, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Tennessee man following a pursuit that began in Iowa and ended in Bellevue.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday, troopers were alerted by authorities in Iowa that they were in pursuit of a vehicle traveling in excess of 120 miles per hour approaching Nebraska on Interstate 80. As the 2006 Ford Mustang crossed into Nebraska, troopers observed that it was driving on bare rims at a high rate of speed.

NSP became involved in the pursuit. The vehicle exited I-80 and traveled southbound into Sarpy County. During the pursuit, pieces of the car began coming off the vehicle. At least one piece of debris hit and damaged an NSP unit while the trooper was in pursuit. The vehicle then came to a stop near 25th and Cornhusker at approximately 4:50 a.m. Troopers took the driver into custody.

Larry Phillips, 37, of Tennessee, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving. He was lodged in Sarpy County Jail. Phillips will also face charges in Iowa.