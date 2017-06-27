Man arrested in Kearney’s Medicap Pharmacy burglary

A 26 year old Kearney man has been arrested for the burglary which occurred at Medicap Pharmacy on June 25, 2017. Jal Thong was arrested for Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Trespassing. He was placed at the Buffalo County Jail. The investigation continues into whether Mr. Thong is responsible for the other burglaries of local pharmacies.

The Kearney Police Department is asking for information regarding this case or other similar burglaries. You can remain anonymous by contacting Kearney-Buffalo County Crime Stoppers at 308-237-3424. If your information leads to an arrest you may eligible for a cash reward.