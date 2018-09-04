Man arrested in North Platte from cross-country flight

A charter plane flying from Las Vegas, NV to New York City was diverted to Lee Bird Field in North Platte Monday afternoon. Officer Beth Kerr of the North Platte Police Department says their officers along with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the airport around 5:00pm Monday where an unruly passenger was threatening to harm other passengers and crew members along with throwing items at those people.

Officers boarded the plane on the runway and contacted 23-year-old Maurice Paola of Las Vegas, NV. Paola allegedly refused to comply with the officer’s orders and struggled with them. Paola was quickly taken into custody for terroristic threats and resisting arrest. Officer Kerr says other charges are possible in connection to forcing a flight to divert.