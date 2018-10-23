Man arrested in Otoe County collision that killed 2

Nebraska City, Neb. — Authorities have arrested a 54_year_old man suspected in a hit_and_run crash in southeast Nebraska that fatally injured a woman and her teenage stepdaughter.

The two died Sunday night after a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided on U.S. Highway 75 near Nebraska City. Authorities identified the two as 32_year_old Rachel Curry and 15_year_old Chloe Curry. They lived in Auburn with Rachel Curry’s husband, 39_year_old Michael Curry, who was driving the pickup He was taken for treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City.

Authorities say the SUV driver received a ride from the crash scene and was later found in Falls City . Rickie Anthony was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.