Man arrested in York on meth charge

YORK – Two people were arrested in York Friday for drug and probation violations. Just before 9:30 a.m., the York Police Department was called to a residence in the 1200 block of S. Hutchins to assist an outside agency.

During a subsequent interview and observation, police arrested 23-year-old Shane Jones on three charges: Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana Less Than an Ounce and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Twenty-three-year-old Michelle Williams of York was also arrested for a probation violation.

The amount of meth was unknown. The meth will be sent to a lab for more information.