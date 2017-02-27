Man briefly escaped custody in Broken Bow Monday morning

A 28-year-old prison being transported to a court hearing in Valentine, briefly escaped custody Monday morning in Broken Bow. According to Broken Box Police Chief Steve Scott, 28-year-old Richard Coons was being transported from custody in Lincoln to a court appearance in Valentine by a Midwest Special Services van. The driver went into McDonald’s to use the rest room and left the van running. Coons managed to get out of handcuffs and leg shackles and stole the van.

The van was found abandoned south of Broken Bow on Road 791 near Highway 21. Coons fled on foot but, was apprehended around 10:30 am in a pasture about 8 miles south of Broken Bow and taken to the Custer County Jail. The Broken Bow Police Department, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol participated in the search and capture of Coons. Coons was scheduled for a preliminary hearing later today in Cherry County Court.