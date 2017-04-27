Man charged with assault of woman in Minden turns himself in

Minden — A man accused of assault has turned himself in according to the Minden Police Department. 39 year old Chad Carlson turned himself into the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and was released on $25,000 10% bond. Carlson has been charged with misdemeanors in connection with an assault on a woman at a Minden home Sunday. Another woman who was at the home at the time, 35 year old Ruth Ehrke, died Monday night at CHI Health Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She was taken there after officers found her and another woman badly beaten at the Minden residence.