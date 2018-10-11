Man charged with attempted murder of North Platte officer

A man is being held on $1 Million bail in the Lincoln County Detention Center after being charged Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Resisting Arrest of a North Platte Police officer. Twenty-seven-year-old Walterio Seabrooks was arraigned in Lincoln County Court Thursday afternoon. He could be released if 10% of the amount or $100,000 is posted for him.

North Platte Police spokesperson Officer Beth Kerr says an officer was called around 12:07am Thursday on a report of someone trying to break into a residence. Twenty-three-year-old Officer Alexander Parker attempted to detain Seabrooks and a scuffle ensued. Seabrooks is alleged to have attempted to take the officer’s firearm from the holster multiple times during the assault. Both Officer Parker and Seabrooks were injured. Seabrooks was subdued and arrested. Officer Parker, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Great Plains Health emergency room and remains admitted to the hospital for further evaluation. Seabrooks was incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center. At the detention center, marijuana was located on his person.

Seabrooks’ next court appearance was set for October 25, 2018 at 1:30pm for preliminary hearing.