Man charged with injuring infant daughter by shaking her

BY AP | July 25, 2019
OAKDALE, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man is accused of injuring his 1-month-old daughter by shaking her.

Antelope County District Court records say 21-year-old Christofer Carstens is charged with intentional child abuse that caused injury. Carstens’ arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The records say a doctor at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh examined the infant after she was taken to the hospital on May 25. The doctor
says the baby had suffered broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a broken arm and a skull fracture.

The records say Carstens, of Oakdale, told an investigator later that he’d shaken his daughter in frustration because she wouldn’t stop crying.

