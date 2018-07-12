class="post-template-default single single-post postid-322913 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Man charged with manslaughter for crash death of passenger | KRVN Radio

Man charged with manslaughter for crash death of passenger

BY Associated Press | July 12, 2018
Home News Regional News
Man charged with manslaughter for crash death of passenger

STANTON, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have charged a driver with manslaughter for a northeast Nebraska crash death.

Stanton County Court records say 24-year-old Tucker Lanz was charged last week and is scheduled for arraignment July 24. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The crash occurred the night of May 12, about 6 miles east of Stanton. Authorities say Lanz was driving east when his vehicle crossed into a ditch on the north side of the road, hit a power pole and rolled onto its top.

Lanz was injured, and his passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified him as 22-year-old Hunter Hetzler, who lived in Stanton.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments