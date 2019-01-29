class="post-template-default single single-post postid-362220 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Man charged with manslaughter in North Platte hit-and-run

BY Associated Press | January 29, 2019
Courtesy/photo credit to Lincoln County Detention Center -- Ryan Baade.

North Platte, Neb. —  Authorities have charged a driver with manslaughter for the death of a pedestrian in North Platte.

Lincoln County Court records say 34-year-old Ryan Baade, of North Platte, also was charged Monday with failing to stop and render aid. He’s being held in the Lincoln County Jail pending $250,000 bail.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Police say 65-year-old David Kohlmeier was struck while crossing a street around 6:45 a.m. Friday by a vehicle that fled the scene .

