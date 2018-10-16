Man claims $1M Powerball ticket prize with 3 days to spare

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) _ An Omaha man has claimed his $1 million Powerball lottery prize with three days to spare.

Nebraska Lottery officials say Robert Abraham turned in his ticket Friday. It had to be turned in on or before Monday or the prize would have been used for future games.

Abraham bought the ticket at a Kwik Shop on Capehart Road in Bellevue. It matched the first five numbers drawn April 18: 9, 10, 12, 17 and 23. But it didn’t match the Powerball number of 9. Had it, the ticket would have been worth $122 million before taxes.