class="post-template-default single single-post postid-396511 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Man convicted in Lincoln woman’s slaying wants new trial | KRVN Radio

Man convicted in Lincoln woman’s slaying wants new trial

BY Associated Press | July 18, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man convicted in Lincoln woman’s slaying wants new trial

Wilber, Neb. — A man convicted of killing a 24-year-old Lincoln woman wants a new trial.

An attorney for 52-year-old Aubrey Trail cited irregularities at the trial, which ended last week with his being found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit the murder of Sidney Loofe. Whether he’ll be sentenced to death or life in prison will be up to a three-judge panel.

Trail’s attorney gave as one reason for a new trial Trail’s slashing his throat in the courtroom on June 24. A motion for a mistrial then soon was rejected. The judge said that under Nebraska law, a defendant can’t cause his own mistrial.

Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, were both charged Loofe’s slaying. Loofe’s body parts were found in pieces in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her November 2017 disappearance.
Boswell is awaiting trial.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments