Man dead after highway crash in Jefferson County | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | January 27, 2017
JANSEN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a driver died after his car ran off a highway and into an embankment in southeast Nebraska’s Jefferson County.

The crash was reported a little before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Beatrice radio station KWBE reports that Sheriff Nelson Sorensen says
the car was westbound on U.S. Highway 136 when it crashed about two miles southwest of Jansen, ejecting the driver.

The driver was pronounced at the scene. Sorensen identified him as 49-year-old Kent Pfingsten, of Fairbury. Investigators suspect alcohol consumption played a role in the crash.

