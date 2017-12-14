Man dead, woman critically wounded in eastern Nebraska home

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in eastern Nebraska that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

The Sarpy County sheriff’s office says it found the body of a 68-year-old man in the garage of a home in the Lakewood Villages housing addition in suburban Omaha. The sheriff’s office says a conscious 67-year-old woman was found in the basement of the house with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center and was considered to be in critical

condition.

Authorities say no suspects are at large and there is no danger to the

surrounding area. Authorities say they will release additional information Thursday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.