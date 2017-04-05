class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226863 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Man died 6 days after being shot by brother, authorities say | KRVN Radio

Man died 6 days after being shot by brother, authorities say

BY Associated Press | April 5, 2017
Home News Regional News
Man died 6 days after being shot by brother, authorities say

LYONS, Neb. – Northeast Nebraska authorities say a man has died six days after he was shot by his brother, who then killed himself.

The Burt County attorney’s office says 53-year-old Charles Hayes died in an Omaha hospital Saturday. He lived in Naha on the Japanese island of Okinawa.

Lyons Police Chief Jim Buck says Hayes was shot four times March 26 by 49-year-old Kevin Hayes at Kevin’s home in Lyons. Buck says officers found Kevin Hayes’ body when they responded to a report about the shooting. Buck says the brothers’ mother was at the home at the time but was not injured.

Buck says the case has been closed as a murder-suicide.

Lyons is a city of about 850 people.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments