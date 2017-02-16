Man died after motorcycle collided with car, authorities say

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216001 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 16, 2017
HASTINGS, Neb. – Authorities say a motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Hastings.

The crash occurred a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday. A Nebraska state trooper says the car driven by a Hastings woman pulled out in front of the motorcycle, which was being driven by a 23-year-old Hastings man.

Authorities say the man died later at a hospital. The 62-year-old woman was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. Their names have not been released.

The collision is being investigated.

