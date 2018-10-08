Man dies after accidental shooting in Omaha suburb

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man died after a friend’s gun went off while the friend was cleaning it at an apartment in an Omaha suburb.

The shooting occurred a little before 5 p.m. Saturday in Bellevue. Sarpy County Sheriff’s Capt. Brian Richards said Monday that the bullet from the semi-automatic handgun struck 26-year-old Eric Niedbalski in the upper torso. He lived in Bellevue.

Richards characterized the shooting as accidental.

The names of Niedbalski’s friend and another man in the apartment have not been released.