Man dies after getting trapped under riding lawn mower

BY Associated Press | May 29, 2017
MEAD, Neb. (AP) – A 68-year-old Nebraska man has died after getting trapped under a riding lawn mower. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department was called to the area just northwest of Mead on Saturday evening after the man’s wife found him trapped.
The Sheriff’s department says Jim Christensen was mowing a ditch when the Toro mower he was using rolled into the ditch and pinned him. Paramedics responded and performed CPR, but Christensen died at the scene around 7 p.m. Saturday.

