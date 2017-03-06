Man dies after he was pinned in water under skid loader

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-219994 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | March 6, 2017
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. – Authorities say a Norfolk man died after he was pinned under a skid loader in an offshoot of the Elkhorn River.

Emergency workers were sent to the scene at Kelly’s Country Club west of Norfolk around 12:45 p.m. Friday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says 89-year-old Vince Kirby was working with the skid loader when it went into the water, pinning Kirby under it. He was rescued from beneath the machine and taken to a Norfolk hospital.

Madison County Attorney Joe Smith says Kirby died later at the hospital.

