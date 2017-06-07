class="post-template-default single single-post postid-240718 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Man dies after motorcycle crashes in Platte County

BY Associated Press | June 7, 2017
COLUMBUS, Neb. – A 31-year-old man has died after the crash of his motorcycle in eastern Nebraska’s Platte County.

The accident occurred Sunday, a little more than 5 miles northwest of Columbus on U.S. Highway 81.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the man lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown off. The Sheriff’s Office suspects the man had been drinking.

He was taken to a Columbus hospital and then flown to a Lincoln hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says he died Monday.

He was identified as William Nickels, who lived in Bellwood.

