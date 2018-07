Omaha, Neb. — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man died after his motorcycle crashed in Omaha.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday. Police say the man lost control of his motorcycle after it struck a curb.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at Nebraska Medical Center. He’s been identified as 33-year-old Troy Minnifield, who lived in Omaha.