Man dies after personal watercraft collide at Lake McConaughy | KRVN Radio

Man dies after personal watercraft collide at Lake McConaughy

BY Associated Press | August 21, 2018
Ogallala, Neb. — Authorities say a 22-year-old man died after his personal watercraft collided with another at Lake McConaughy  in western Nebraska.

Keith County Attorney Randy Fair said Monday that Nathaniel Maxcy, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead Saturday at Ogallala Community Hospital.

Fair says Maxcy was driving when his watercraft and the other collided as they crossed paths in the lake’s Martin Bay.

The juvenile on Maxcy’s machine was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment and soon was released. The driver of the other watercraft wasn’t taken to the hospital.

