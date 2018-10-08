Man dies after pickup collides with semitrailer

Ewing, Neb. — Authorities say a man died after his pickup truck struck a semitrailer in northern Nebraska.

The collision occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 275 just west of Ewing in Holt County. The Nebraska State Patrol says the westbound pickup crossed the center line into the path of the semi.

The pickup driver was identified as 23-year-old Emerson Schmaderer, who lived in O’Neill. The semitrailer driver was identified as 65-year-old August Waterman, of O’Neill. Authorities say he wasn’t injured.