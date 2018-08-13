class="post-template-default single single-post postid-328692 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Man dies after pickup-SUV collision in northeast Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Man dies after pickup-SUV collision in northeast Nebraska

BY Associated Press | August 13, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man dies after pickup-SUV collision in northeast Nebraska

MADISON, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 74-year-old driver died at a hospital after his pickup truck collided with a sport utility vehicle in northeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Sunday at a U.S. Highway 81
intersection, less than a mile northeast of Madison.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Kruid says Ron Schroeder was turning left onto the highway when the SUV hit his pickup on the driver’s side. The SUV was being driven by 75-year-old Loran Naber.

Schroeder, Naber and three people in Naber’s SUV were taken to a Norfolk hospital, where Schroeder was pronounced dead. He lived in Madison.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments