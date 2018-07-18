class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323940 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Man dies after utility vehicle collides with semitrailer

BY Associated Press | July 18, 2018
Prosser, Neb. — Authorities say a man driving a utility vehicle died after it collided with a semitrailer in south-central Nebraska.

The accident was reported around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, about a mile (2 kilometers) southwest of Prosser in northwest Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Alexander Williams was trying to cross a rural road when his vehicle and the truck collided. Williams died after being flown to a Kearney hospital. He lived in Prosser.

Authorities say the truck driver wasn’t injured. He’s been identified as 20-year-old Ethan Woerner, of Burr Oak, Kansas.

