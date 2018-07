HEBRON, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man checking cattle died after his utility vehicle overturned in southeast Nebraska.

Thayer County Sheriff David Lee says 37-year-old Clayton Hergott was ejected and then trapped beneath the UTV after it went out of control Saturday about 11/2 miles east of Hebron. Hergott was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff says one of the UTV’s tires may have blown and caused the wreck.