Man dies in Buffalo County rollover accident

Kearney, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash east of Kearney. The crash was reported to law enforcement at 2:40 AM Saturday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a GMC Jimmy was eastbound, when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled, ending up in a field.

The driver, a 32 year old Kearney man, was the lone occupant and ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to CHI Good Samaritan where he later died. His name has not been released as the Sheriff’s Office works to notify next of kin.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney Buffalo County Fatality Accident Reconstruction Team CHI GSH Paramedics, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.