BASSETT, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man died after losing control of his motorcycle in north-central Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 2:25 p.m. Sunday on Nebraska Highway 7, a little less than 11 miles north of Bassett. Rock County Sheriff James Anderson says 43-year-old Erich Bussinger was headed north when his motorcycle ran off the pavement and crashed. He was pronounced at the scene.

Anderson says Bussinger lived in Bassett.