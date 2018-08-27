Man dies when car runs off road, rolls in northeast Nebraska

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man died after his car ran off a county road and rolled in northeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday, less than 2 miles north of Bloomfield. The Nebraska State Patrol says 44-year-old Roy

Kalb was driving south when his car drifted to the right and he overcorrected. His car rolled several times before landing in a roadside ditch.

Authorities say Kalb had another accident on the same road on Aug. 10. He was charged with two misdemeanors, including leaving the scene of an accident without providing required information.

He lived in Bloomfield.