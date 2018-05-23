class="post-template-default single single-post postid-312882 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Man fined $1,000 for embezzling more than $79K from employer | KRVN Radio

Man fined $1,000 for embezzling more than $79K from employer

BY Associated Press | May 23, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man fined $1,000 for embezzling more than $79K from employer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A man has been fined $1,000 for embezzling more than $79,000 from a Lincoln software and marketing company.

Court records say 30-year-old Trent Allen, of Papillion, was sentenced last week in Lancaster County District Court. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft after prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony.

Court records say Allen had overseen operations, finance and social media marketing for Social Assurance LLC from February 2013 to August 2015. The company owners say Allen wrote unauthorized extra paychecks to himself.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments