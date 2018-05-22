Man gets 2-10 years for causing crash that killed 2 people

Kearney, Neb. — A 24-year-old man has been imprisoned for causing the crash deaths of two people in south-central Nebraska.

Court records show 24-year-old Kalen Pfeiffer, of rural Amherst,was sentenced Monday in Buffalo County District Court to two to 10 years in prison. He’d pleaded no contest to two counts of manslaughter. Prosecutors dropped a charge of drunken driving in exchange for the pleas.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 4 last year on a gravel road northwest of Amherst in Buffalo County. Investigators say a large pickup driven by Pfeiffer and carrying five other adults ran off the roadway and rolled.

Twenty-one-year-old Amber Frerichs, of Bassett, and 29-year-old Neal Maloley, of Kearney, died at the scene.