Man gets 25-30 years for sex assault of 15-year-old girl | KRVN Radio

Man gets 25-30 years for sex assault of 15-year-old girl

BY Associated Press | September 20, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln man has been imprisoned for another sexual assault.

Lancaster County District Court records say 38-year-old David Kuhfahl III was sentenced Tuesday to 25 to 30 years. He’d been convicted June 14 of sexual assault of a child. He’s already filed notice that he intends to appeal.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that prosecutors said Kuhfahl had convictions for groping a man in 2004 and a woman in 2007, and a woman reported to law enforcement in 2010 that he’d touched her inappropriately.

Authorities say Kuhfahl was arrested in October after the 15-year-old girl told her mother that he’d groped her at her northwest Lincoln home in March 2017. Kuhfahl denied having sexual contact with the girl.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
