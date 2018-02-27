Man gets 30 months for robbing northeast Nebraska bank

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A 38-year-old man has been given 30 months in federal prison for robbing a northeast Nebraska bank.

Jeffrey Bonneau was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. He’d pleaded guilty.

The robbery occurred April 20 in the Cuming County community of Bancroft. Prosecutors say Lenn Zuhlke drove Bonneau to pick up a stolen all-terrain vehicle and was supposed to rendezvous with Bonneau after the heist.

Prosecutors say Bonneau got away with more than $6,700 from the First Bank of Bancroft but crashed the ATV a short time later.

Zuhlke also has pleaded guilty. His sentencing is set for March 19.