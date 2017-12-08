Man gets 35-45 years for stabbing ex-roommate 42 times

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ An Omaha man has been imprisoned for the brutal Lincoln stabbing of a former roommate.

Court records say 23-year-old Joshua Johnson was sentenced Thursday to 35 to 45 years in prison. Authorities say he stabbed 22-year-old William Lyons 42 times at an apartment parking lot, causing Lyons to lose the use of his right hand.

The records say Lyons told police he’d lived with Johnson for a few months in Kearney while Lyons was there on a football scholarship. Lyons says Johnson had been kicked off the team and that the two sometimes did deals for marijuana.

The records also say the two had arranged to meet at the parking lot on March 3 and that Johnson attacked Lyons shortly after Johnson got into Lyons’ vehicle.