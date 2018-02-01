Man gets 4 months in jail for crash death of passenger

SCHUYLER, Neb. – A Schuyler man has been given four months in jail for the crash death of a passenger in his pickup truck.

Court records say Jesus Vasquez De La Cruz was sentenced last week in Colfax County District Court. He’d pleaded no contest to manslaughter after prosecutors dropped other charges. He also must pay $5,000 in restitution.

Authorities say he was driving the pickup in April 2016 when it went out of control on a rural road north-northwest of Schuyler. His passenger, 24-year-old Moises Aguilar-Aguilar, was fatally injured.