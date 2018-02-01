Man gets 4 months in jail for crash death of passenger

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-287956 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 1, 2018
SCHUYLER, Neb. – A Schuyler man has been given four months in jail for the crash death of a passenger in his pickup truck.

Court records say Jesus Vasquez De La Cruz was sentenced last week in Colfax County District Court. He’d pleaded no contest to manslaughter after prosecutors dropped other charges. He also must pay $5,000 in restitution.

Authorities say he was driving the pickup in April 2016 when it went out of control on a rural road north-northwest of Schuyler. His passenger, 24-year-old Moises Aguilar-Aguilar, was fatally injured.

