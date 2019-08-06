class="post-template-default single single-post postid-399930 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Man gets 6-12 years for injuring North Platte police officer

BY Associated Press | August 6, 2019
North Platte, Neb. — A North Platte man has been imprisoned for injuring an officer during a fight.

Lincoln County District Court records say 28-year-old Walterio Seabrooks was sentenced Monday to six to 12 years. He’d pleaded guilty to attempted assault of an officer. Prosecutors had lowered the charge in exchange for Seabrooks’ plea.

Police say North Platte Police Officer Alexander Parker encountered Seabrooks last Oct. 11 while responding to a report of a home break-in. Police say a fight ensued when Parker tried to detain Seabrooks and say Seabrooks tried several times to take Parker’s gun from its holster.  Both men were taken to a hospital.

