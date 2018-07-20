Man gets 8-15 years for robbing bank in Lincoln

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324358 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 20, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A judge has sentenced a 24-year-old man to prison for robbing a Lincoln bank branch.

Lancaster County District Court records say Roosevelt Q. Erving was sentenced Thursday to eight to 15 years. He’d pleaded guilty to the Sept. 25 robbery of a Union Bank branch. The judge credited him with 282 days already served.

His girlfriend, 27-year-old Danielle Lawson, faces aiding and abetting and other charges. She’s pleaded not guilty but is expected to change her pleas at a Sept. 6 hearing.

