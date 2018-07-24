class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324985 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Man gets jail, probation for Nebraska crash that killed 6 | KRVN Radio

Man gets jail, probation for Nebraska crash that killed 6

BY Associated Press | July 24, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man gets jail, probation for Nebraska crash that killed 6

Ogallala, Neb. — A Florida truck driver has been given 180 days in jail and two years of probation for a western Nebraska crash that killed six people, including a family of five from Minnesota.

Keith County District Court records say 55-year-old Tony Weekly, of Baker, Florida, was sentenced Friday in Ogallala. He’d pleaded no contest to six counts of vehicular homicide and one of reckless driving. He was credited for 30 days served.

Investigators say Weekly was distracted July 31, 2016, and didn’t slow down in an Interstate 80 construction zone near Brule (brool), smashing into the back of a minivan. Inside were Jamison and Kathryne Pals, of St. Paul, and their three children, ages 3 years,  2 1/2 and 23 months.

Another man injured in the crash, Terry Sullivan, of Denver, died later.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments