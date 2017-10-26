class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267861 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Man gets jail time, $1,000 fine for passenger’s crash death

BY Associated Press | October 26, 2017
STANTON, Neb. (AP) _ A 19-year-old Albion man has been given 30 days in jail and fined $1,000 for the crash death of a passenger in his vehicle.

Court records say Blake Baldwin was sentenced Tuesday in Stanton County Court. He’d pleaded to misdemeanor vehicular homicide and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Police say Baldwin was driving a sport utility vehicle April 29 when he lost control, causing the SUV to roll. Baldwin and two passengers were thrown from the vehicle. Nineteen-year-old Beau Kellogg, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

