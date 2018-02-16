class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291352 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 16, 2018
Man gets jail time for stealing from 2 churches

OSCEOLA, Neb. (AP) _ A man accused of stealing from two southeast Nebraska churches has been sentenced to jail.

Court records say 21-year-old Wesley Trueax Jr., of Geneva, pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor theft charges. He was sentenced last week to 230 days for each crime, to be served at the same time. He must also make restitution of $500. The judge gave him credit for 95 days already served.

The records say Trueax took an envelope of church offerings and an iPad on Nov. 7, 2016, while at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Osceola, seeking a ride to Columbus. The envelope was recovered later.

Authorities also say he took a camera from United Methodist Church in Osceola.

