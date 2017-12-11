Man Given 10 to 16 Years for Possession of Meth in Butler County

DAVID CITY, Neb. – A man who was arrested for possession of meth in Butler County will serve time in prison.

On November 7, 2017, Juan Campos Jr., 28, pled guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, a Class 1C Felony. Campos was sentenced to 10 to 16 years in prison with credit for 88 days already served. With good time, Campos could be eligible for parole in five years.

On August 11, 2017, a reporting party stated a vehicle was parked on the shoulder of Highway 15, approximately four miles southeast of David City. A welfare check was performed on the vehicle of Juan Campos Jr. and passenger Schuyler Teboe, 29, by a Butler County Sheriff’s Deputy. Campos and Teboe appeared to disoriented and confused, indicators of criminal activity. With consent, upon a search of the vehicle, 100 grams of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, baggies and a scale were located, an amount and items consistent with sale. Both were taken into custody and lodged in the Butler County Jail.

Teboe pleaded not guilty on September 5, 2017 and will appear for Jury Trial on December 13, 2017.