class="post-template-default single single-post postid-217108 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Man hospitalized after pickup lands in Nebraska creek | KRVN Radio

Man hospitalized after pickup lands in Nebraska creek

BY Associated Press | February 21, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man hospitalized after pickup lands in Nebraska creek

VALPARAISO, Neb. (AP) _ A man has been hospitalized after he was found in a creek where his pickup truck crashed in eastern Nebraska.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says a passer-by spotted the truck around 9 a.m. Monday. Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Thorson says the man was found lying mostly in the creek water and likely had been for several hours.

The truck had crashed off Nebraska Highway 79 about a mile south of Valparaiso and was lodged in a creek bank.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments